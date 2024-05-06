Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,605 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,457,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,308 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 972,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,546,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 816,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,968,000 after buying an additional 465,237 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 466,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,369,000 after buying an additional 243,281 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 400,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,746,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 9,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $318,976.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,304.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO John David Parker sold 9,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $318,976.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,304.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $316,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,838.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMI opened at $33.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $166.24 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

