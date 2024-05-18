Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 4,344 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Infosys by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Infosys by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,547,000 after acquiring an additional 209,675 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 102,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 40,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Infosys by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Down 0.6 %

Infosys stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

