Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of The Ensign Group worth $34,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $119.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.78. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.14 and a one year high of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $530,918.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,216,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $530,918.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,813 shares of company stock worth $2,024,703. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.