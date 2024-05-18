Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 90,714 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,714 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,891,000 after buying an additional 5,127,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,949,000 after buying an additional 3,081,352 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,244,000 after buying an additional 593,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,596,000 after buying an additional 190,121 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,633,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,331,000 after buying an additional 363,322 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

