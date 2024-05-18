270,628 Shares in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners bought a new stake in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 270,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

Separately, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Homes Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHG stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $278.61 million, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67.

United Homes Group ( NASDAQ:UHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. United Homes Group had a negative return on equity of 295.76% and a net margin of 82.93%. The company had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter.

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

