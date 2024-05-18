Ieq Capital LLC Sells 57 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,440,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,222,688,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,325,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 929,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,977,000 after purchasing an additional 193,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,965,000 after purchasing an additional 151,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $208,326,000 after purchasing an additional 37,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $406.43 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $406.11 and its 200 day moving average is $414.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.