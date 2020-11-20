Editor's Pick
IMF Lowers Next Year’s Global Economy Forecasts And Warns Recovery To Be “Long, Uneven And Uncertain”
The coronavirus pandemic has hit hard on the global economy. The severe contraction in the global economy faced in 2020 can only be reversed...
Anderson Cooper: Is Trump kidding himself about Covid-19 status?
CNN's Anderson Cooper discusses President Trump misleading the public about the coronavirus pandemic while he's still battling the infection. #CNN #News
Wuhan Doctors Who Were Critically Ill With Coronavirus Wake Up To Find That Their Skin Has Turned Dark After Virus Damaged Their Liver
Two Chinese doctors who were extremely sick due to Coronavirus complications have woke up to see their skin turned darker after being brought back...
Crash at Uintah and Weber sends 3 to the hospital, one driver arrested
Crash at Uintah and Weber sends 3 to the hospital, one driver arrested We knew the news about the two-vehicle accident Saturday that sent three...
NYSE:TAL Gets a ‘Buy’ Rating From Tigress Financial
Tigress Financial reissued the ‘Buy’ rating that it had imposed on NYSE:TAL on Tuesday- investors mentioned in a research note. The firm had already...
Ex-adviser releases secret Melania Trump audio recordings
First Lady Melania Trump was secretly recorded in the summer of 2018 expressing her frustration at being criticized for her husband's policy of separating...
NASDAQ: XONE Earns An Average “Buy” Rating From Stock Market Analysts
Six stock market analysts issued a “Buy” rating on ExOne (NASDAQ: XONE). Two stock market analysts issued a rating of “hold” and three issued...
Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE: COG) To Announce 2020 Q4 Earnings Of $0.22, Predicts Equities Analysts
Analysts at Equities upgraded their 2020 Quarter 4 estimate of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE: COG) to $0.22 EPS on Monday. This is...
Exxon Loses Out to Chevron as the Largest US Oil Company
Chevron saw a leap in its market value as it soon went above Exxon Mobil as the biggest oil company in the USA. It...
Stanford Economists Get Nobel Prize for their Auction Theory
Two economists from Stanford won the Nobel Prize in Economics on Monday for their improvement on the theory of auctions- while inventing and upgrading...
Kamala Harris Would Bring Anti-Trump Energy To A Joe Biden Ticket, But Her Law Enforcement Record Poses Risks
For the United States Presidential Election set for November 2020 Senator Kamala Harris now stands among the top potential candidates as Joe Biden’s running...
Sen. Ted Cruz: Rely on Israel, not China for drugs, medical supplies
Senator of Texas, Ted Cruz is currently heading a bipartisan effort to bypass the alliance between the US and China, where drugs and medicines...
Missouri files lawsuit against China over coronavirus, Beijing calls claims ‘absurd’
A lawsuit was filed against the Chinese government by Missouri’s Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Tuesday, indicating the former of covering up the dangers...
Juneteenth Gives Corporate America A Chance To Act On Pledges To Fight Racism Following George Floyd’s Killing
The symbolic day of Juneteenth is a great opportunity for corporate America to finally stand up to their rhetoric of solidarity and put into...
Medical Experts Raise Concerns as Some States Ease Coronavirus Restrictions
Despite recommendations from health experts, many states in the US have begun their first phase of reopening. The move goes against the University of Washington...
North Korea releases pictures showing Kim Jong-un’s first public appearance in weeks
Korean Central News Agency, recently released videos and pictures of Kim Jong-un squashing rumors of his ill health. The official state media released images...
Are You Expecting Too Much from Your Stock?
There’s only one reliable way to make sure that your wealth doesn’t just stay stagnant in a bank account for years at a time....
Disney’s New Business Plan: Focus To Shift On ‘Streaming’
In a major business reorganizational move, Disney announced on Monday that its media and entertainment section will now start focusing on ‘streaming,’ and chalk...
5 Types Of Forex Trading Strategies That Work
So here’s the thing. There are so many forex trading strategies and systems out there that sometimes it can be a little overwhelming for...
Burden Of Unemployment Increases As Congress Fails To Execute Second Stimulus Package
Since the official end date of the first stimulus package on the 31st of July, more than two months have passed. Yet, Congress is...
Wireless Industry Asks President Trump Not To Nationalize 5G Network
On Tuesday, the wireless industry requested President Trump not to endorse any claims to nationalize the infrastructure for a 5G network. This came right...
A surge in Used Car Prices Drive US Inflation Higher
US inflation soared high in September as the prices of used goods and cars sky-rocketed, the most one has seen in 51 years. Consumer...
Wonder Woman 1984 Will See HBO Max And Theatre Release To Cut Overhead Costs
Wonder Woman 1984 will be released together on HBO Max as well as in the theatres on 25th December. Producers have decided to stream one...
Cole Anthony Celebration Is Joined By Spike Lee
Right after Cole Anthony had been selected as the overall number 15 by none other than Orlando Magic, Spike Lee made the fans of...
Experts Warn That Hurricane Iota Will Devastate Central America
Hurricane Iota, determined to be a Category 4 storm, has crossed Nicaragua. Experts warn Central America to brace themselves for devastation. Satellite images show that...
New York Giants DeAndre Baker Free Of All Charges
DeAndre Baker, the cornerback from New York Giants, has been relieved of all charges by the Broward State Attorney. Recently, DeAndre Baker came into the...
Lindsey Graham Towed Another Line While Defending Trump
Despite an expected result from the US presidential election 2020, Lindsey Graham has been aggressively trying to enforce the fact that Donald Trump has...
Lil Wayne Slapped With 10 Years Imprisonment In Florida
On 17th November, Tuesday, Lil Wayne, the popular rapper, was found in possession of a gold gun in the state of Florida. Immediately, he...
Fleets Are Twitter’s Missing Tweets, Now Available To All
On Tuesday, Twitter announced the launch of ‘Fleets’ that are the disappearing tweets. Every Twitter user can now see this ephemeral feature right on top...
Amazon Pharmacy Is Open To Fulfill Prescription Needs
Amazon Pharmacy is newly launched for the delivery of prescribed medications to the doorstep of US citizens and offer free delivery to Prime members. Amazon...
Governor Kim Reynolds Releases New COVID-19 Health Guidelines
On Monday, Governor Kim Reynolds released a new set of guidelines for COVID-19. The guidelines specify which places require wearing face masks. Governor Kim Reynolds’...
Donald Trump Is Adamant About A Georgia Recount
On Saturday, President Donald Trump protested against the Georgia recount process. He claims that the entire process is a farce and that the election...
Lil’ Nas X Has Released A Futuristic Christmas Special After A Year
Lil' Nas X has released his Christmas music video featuring a futuristic Santa Claus and it is the first-holiday music after almost a year...
Trump Supporters To Flock Washington DC For Million MAGA March
The presidential election results have shown that Democratic candidate Joe Biden has won. However, the results are still being contested by Donald Trump and...