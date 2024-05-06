Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.09, for a total transaction of $929,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,551.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.09, for a total transaction of $929,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,551.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $1,291,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,130.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,790 shares of company stock valued at $33,572,685 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $262.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $262.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.78.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

