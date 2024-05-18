Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 57,485 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,485 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.87. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

