Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $32.76 Million Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Texas Roadhouse worth $32,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TXRH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.55.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $169.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.98. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $170.76.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,218.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,407 shares of company stock worth $2,013,111. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

