Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.71. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.95. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $76.39.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.