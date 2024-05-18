Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $32.03 Million Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Atkore worth $32,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atkore by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $1,856,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total value of $6,912,194.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,434,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,964 shares of company stock worth $25,203,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Price Performance

ATKR stock opened at $151.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $194.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

