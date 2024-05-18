Ieq Capital LLC Sells 280 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,370,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 338,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,219,000 after buying an additional 103,403 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $90.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -130.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.87 and a 1-year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

