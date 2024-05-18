Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,579 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $31,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xylem by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,936,000 after purchasing an additional 256,778 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Xylem by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 237,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after buying an additional 94,218 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 334,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,714 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 0.4 %

Xylem stock opened at $143.32 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $144.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.70 and a 200 day moving average of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.