Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,790 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.57% of Hasbro worth $40,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.36.

Hasbro Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $60.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.67. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.