Ieq Capital LLC Has $404,000 Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.8% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 29.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $120.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $147.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBH

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.