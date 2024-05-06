Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 12,529 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 19,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $119.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.25. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

