Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 518.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 685.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $102.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.13. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $111.87.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

