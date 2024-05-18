Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $148.93 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.91% of Avery Dennison worth $148,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Avery Dennison by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,462 shares of company stock worth $3,801,019. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $226.30 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $228.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.34 and its 200-day moving average is $205.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

