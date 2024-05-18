Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5,658.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,655,000 after purchasing an additional 672,353 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 171,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,085,000 after acquiring an additional 124,685 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,689.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 80,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 77,698 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,595,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,896,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

HII opened at $255.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.52 and a 52 week high of $299.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HII. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,439 shares of company stock worth $1,831,345. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

