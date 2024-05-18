Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,361 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,361 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $35,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.