Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 770.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.20.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $267.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.21. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.13 and a 52-week high of $276.12. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

