Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 629 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Lithia Motors worth $33,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAD. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $268.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.04. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.99 and a 1-year high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.55.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

