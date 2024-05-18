Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,034 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.96% of Herc worth $40,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Herc by 27.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Herc by 17.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 38.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 101.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,213 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRI opened at $155.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.27. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.72 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.87 and a 200-day moving average of $145.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. Equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,996 shares of company stock worth $5,656,956. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

