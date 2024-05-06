Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 41,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 15,671 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 338,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,451,000 after purchasing an additional 22,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.22 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $19.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.0692 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

