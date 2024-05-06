Savant Capital LLC Has $360,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $38.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.52.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

