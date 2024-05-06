Savant Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,930 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,208,000 after purchasing an additional 273,388 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8,732.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 225,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after buying an additional 222,846 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 657,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,375,000 after buying an additional 176,270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,192,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,275,000 after buying an additional 159,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at $14,503,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $114.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.35. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.03 and a 52 week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.57.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

