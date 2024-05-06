Savant Capital LLC Grows Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,581.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,488.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1,444.75. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,295.65 and a 12 month high of $1,588.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

