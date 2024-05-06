Savant Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

NYSE GIL opened at $33.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $38.87.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.94 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.