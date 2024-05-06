iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Stock Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 421,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,349 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $25,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XT stock opened at $57.38 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $61.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.90.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

