Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $145.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.57 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

