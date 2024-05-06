Citigroup Boosts Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $18.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.74.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $1,097,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 28.9% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 58,892 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.