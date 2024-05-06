Amalgamated Bank Has $6.42 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in American Water Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 20,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $128.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $151.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.42.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

