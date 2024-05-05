New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 323 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,208,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,467,000 after acquiring an additional 399,961 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 71,857 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 436,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 79,073 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.89. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

