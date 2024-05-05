Argus Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $205.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Argus from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.07.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8 %

AMZN stock opened at $186.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $189.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.