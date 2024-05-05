North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.120-3.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.
North American Construction Group Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE NOA opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $547.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $26.30.
North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.
North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.
