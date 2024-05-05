GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 688,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $53,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GEHC. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of GEHC opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

