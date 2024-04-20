Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 160.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $104.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.48. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $160.62.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

