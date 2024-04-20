Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,164 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CPT stock opened at $96.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.04.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.35%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.