Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $401.36 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $364.98 and a 12 month high of $448.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $420.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.98.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

