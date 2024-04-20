Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,016,000 after purchasing an additional 379,563 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,466,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 393,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after purchasing an additional 320,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 1,687.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,893 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

NYSE RL opened at $158.46 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $192.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.