Twin Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,519,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after buying an additional 2,017,801 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $944,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,542.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $944,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,542.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.