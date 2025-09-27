Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Bought by Diversified Enterprises LLC

Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squire Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,141,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,858,000 after buying an additional 117,175 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.55 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

