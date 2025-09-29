2,929 Shares in MetLife, Inc. $MET Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 88.2% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in MetLife by 18.6% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $81.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day moving average of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $89.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

