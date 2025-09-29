ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 309.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,267,084,000 after buying an additional 3,274,853 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,971,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,375,000 after buying an additional 1,055,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,813,000 after buying an additional 992,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1,380.2% in the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 860,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,928,000 after buying an additional 802,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.8%

O stock opened at $60.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average of $57.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.36.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

