State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,485 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,173 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Target were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 407.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,672,000 after buying an additional 12,825,586 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $595,839,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Target by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Target by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,194,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,020,000 after purchasing an additional 370,967 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Target by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,028,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $420,413,000 after purchasing an additional 229,670 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.48.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $88.04 on Monday. Target Corporation has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $161.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.53 and its 200 day moving average is $97.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

