Kathmere Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $1,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Baird R W lowered Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 target price on Builders FirstSource and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $117.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $201.53.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

