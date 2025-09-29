Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,940 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.52. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.43.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

