TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 584 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 65.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 91.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $481.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.55, a PEG ratio of 113.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $443.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.03. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $272.67 and a 1-year high of $517.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.41, for a total value of $850,006.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,972,184.55. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,513 shares of company stock valued at $60,652,048. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Mizuho lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.79.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

