Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,521,023,000 after buying an additional 3,815,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,631,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,664,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,359,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,927,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,489 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,959,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $390,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,292.80. This represents a 14.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $332,592.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,750.44. This represents a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,050 shares of company stock worth $9,070,162 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $56.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.77. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.15.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

